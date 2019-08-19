National
Dirty diaper flies out of window and smacks into a trooper’s car, Indiana cops say
An Indiana state trooper was driving on the interstate Sunday night when something came flying from the car in front of him, he says.
It was a dirty diaper, Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said.
Wheeles said he was driving home from working a shift at the Indiana State Fair when the litter hit his car, according to the Indianapolis Star.
“It hit my car and bounced a couple of times,” Wheeles told the newspaper. “It’s not something I could really let fly.”
A passenger in the backseat said “the wind blew” out the diaper, denying he had littered, Wheeles told WRTV. But Wheeles gave the man a ticket for littering, the Indianapolis TV station reported.
Luckily for Wheeles, the dirty diaper didn’t cause any damage or require him to wash his car, the Indianapolis Star reported.
Some of Wheeles’ colleagues and others on Twitter had some fun with it, while some criticized litterers.
