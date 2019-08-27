National

Hit-and-run driver ‘gave me a ride on his hood,’ Los Angeles police officer says

When a Los Angeles police officer looked up after pulling over the driver of a possible stolen car Monday night, he spotted a van hurtling toward him in the opposite direction, KTLA reported.

“While we were dealing with the occupants of that car, a van coming down the opposite direction either didn’t see me or didn’t care, and he gunned it,” said Officer Mike Martinez, KABC reported.

“Hit me and gave me a ride on his hood into the intersection and then took off,” Martinez said, according to the station.

The hit-and-run took place at 10:40 p.m. Monday at San Pedro and 61st streets, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Martinez, who suffered injuries to his elbow, wrist and knee, declined to go to a hospital but said he will see his own doctor later, KTLA reported. He said he had been hit by a drunken driver earlier in his law enforcement career.

Police are investigating, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

