Man kidnaps woman, steals three different cars to evade capture, Missouri cops say

A Missouri man is accused of kidnapping a woman and stealing three vehicle during a police chase, authorities say.

Rolla police went to a home because they heard that a man was holding a woman at gunpoint inside the house on Sept. 1, according to a news release on Facebook.

When officers arrived, they tried to talk with people in the house, police said. That’s when they heard a woman crying in an attached garage, police said.

The officers “pounded on the garage door,” according to the news release.

Then a car started inside, and the vehicle burst through the garage door — nearly hitting an officer, police said. An officer fired his gun at the vehicle, which was occupied by a man and woman, police said.

The man abandoned the vehicle and stole a car a short time later, taking the woman with him, according to the news release. A trooper spotted the vehicle just a few a minutes after that and began chasing the car on Interstate 44 near St. James, police said.

The pursuit entered another county, where the man again abandoned his vehicle and stole another car, police said. Shortly after that, he stole a third vehicle, police said.

The third stolen vehicle was found wrecked, and officers started looking for the man and woman on foot, police said. Cops found them trying to break into a home, according to the news release. Both were taken into custody.

During the investigation, police determined the woman wasn’t involved in the crimes, confirming she was kidnapped at gunpoint.

Timothy Vance, 33, of Rolla was charged with first-degree kidnapping, assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.