Shirtless hunks replace bikini baristas as Dreamboyz Espresso opens in Seattle

What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’ Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?' Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?'

Seattle coffee lovers failed to warm to bikini baristas at a former Capitol Hill shop, so owners of a new business in the same spot took the opposite approach, KIRO reported.

Now it’s shirtless hunks who deliver the drinks at Dreamboyz Espresso, which opened Sept. 13, KING reported. The new shop’s motto is “Hot guys serving hot coffee.”

“I saw a hunky guy in there,” said customer Jacob Haeger, KIRO reported. “There was a topless guy sitting in there with swollen pecs and what not.”

The shop replaces a Ladybug Espresso shop, part of a chain of around 30 bikini barista shops in the region, Capitol Hill Seattle reported. The Capitol Hill shop had opened in 2018.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We tried to do the bikini thing but unfortunately it just didn’t work even though there wasn’t any competition in a direct radius,” a spokesperson said, according to the publication.

Customers say they appreciate the change of scenery.

“I think this is fabulous and it is past due,” said Capitol Hill resident Tenzin Ghongpa, KING reported. “We already have female baristas wearing bras and panties. I don’t think anything is wrong with this.”

The business, which notes it’s still hiring, has an Instagram page featuring photos of its buffed-out baristas.

Elsewhere in Washington, bikini barista shops have been a subject of controversy.

In July, a federal appeals court upheld two Everett ordinances passed in 2017 requiring bikini baristas to cover up, KOMO reported.

The Hillbilly Hotties coffee shop chain and several employees had sued to overturn rules requiring them to wear at least tank tops and shorts, according to the station.

SHARE COPY LINK A barista working at the Hottie Shots Espresso stand in Kent, Washington, was attacked by an armed intruder who assaulted and attempted to rape her in the early hours of February 21, according to local media, citing police. Police later arrested a