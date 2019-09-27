Suspect arrested in string of shootings that targeted stranded drivers, Texas cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A suspect in a string of shootings at drivers stranded along roads in a rural Texas county, including one incident that was deadly, is believed to be in custody, authorities say.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that a suspect was arrested, but the person’s name hasn’t been released, according to a news release.

The suspected serial shooter fired at four drivers along the roadside this week, police said in a Facebook news release. Three of the shootings happened on Tuesday from the early morning hours to the afternoon. No one was injured in the morning shootings.

A man was shot in the stomach in the third shooting on Tuesday while he was parked along a road, police said. The man drove himself to a convenience store and was taken to the hospital. He was later released.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The fourth shooting was deadly. About 10:40 p.m. Thursday, a man in a broken-down car was approached by someone pretending to offer help, Sgt. Gary Duesler told ABC News. But the suspect shot him instead, and the man died at the scene, police said.

The descriptions of the shooter varied, but each shooting involved a white pickup truck, KOSA reported. The shooter in each incident used a handgun, but the caliber differed, police said.

“Be vigilant, be aware of where you are,” Sheriff Mike Griffis said during a news conference before the suspect was taken into custody, KOSA reported. “This guy could be targeting people that are in a vulnerable situation.”

Odessa, the county seat of Ector County, was the site of a mass shooting Aug. 31 that killed five people and injured 21, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. The latest shootings prompted city officials to reassure residents Friday morning that there wasn’t an active shooter.