‘We’re cops, not cowboys.’ A steer is on the loose in Iowa and police can’t catch it

A “rogue” steer was still running loose in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday — even after cops spent hours trying to catch it the night before.

“We’re cops, not cowboys,” police wrote on Facebook. “It got away.”

Police did get awfully close to the steer. Dashcam video showed the large steer walk directly in front of a patrol vehicle — then disappear into the night.

A dispatcher was apparently concerned for the police officer.

“I need him to back off,” the dispatcher said in the video.

Cops tried to catch the steer periodically over a three-hour “round-up attempt” on the east side of the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, the cow still hadn’t been caught.

But animal control officers have a “containment plan” in place for the next time the steer is spotted.

Police urged residents to be careful and not approach the cow because it could be aggressive.

“As always, please be alert as you drive,” police wrote on Facebook. “As you can see in the video, this animal is very large. The potential for serious damage and/or injury is possible should you strike it while driving.”

The steer wasn’t the only animal on the loose this week in the Midwest.

On Monday, a female cougar named Tink escaped her enclosure at a zoo in Independence, Kansas, McClatchy news group reported. She was captured and returned.