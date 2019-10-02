Woman drives into off-duty cop, then tree during chase with baby in car, Texas cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

It started as a rear-ending and culminated with a woman crashing into a tree — with a 2-month-old in the car, Texas officials say.

Officials say an off-duty police officer in Houston was waiting in his car at a red light when he was hit by another car Tuesday night, KPRC reported.

The woman driving the car took off, prompting the officer to follow her until traffic finally forced her to stop, KTRK reported.

As the officer approached her car, police say he had his gun drawn and badge showing as he declared he was a police officer, but the woman drove toward him, brushing his leg with her car, KHOU reported. He fired his weapon at the ground and may have hit her tire, police say.

The woman drove off — again — until she ran a red light and slammed into two cars before ultimately skipping a curb and crashing into a tree, KPRC reported.

It wasn’t until police officers arrived that they discovered the 2-month-old in the woman’s car, KTRK reported. Police say the baby wasn’t hurt and is staying with his father and grandparents.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, the news outlet reported. Police say the woman was taken to the hospital but have not released her identity, according to KHOU.