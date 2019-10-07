Thieves who took his bag may be in for a surprise, California reptile expert says

SHARE COPY LINK

A reptile business is short some of its most famous animals after a showing led to the theft of a bag with four ball pythons and a blue skink lizard inside, reptile expert Brian Gundy told KTVU.

“Can you imagine what their emotional response and reaction was when they opened up that bag and saw what they saw?” the owner of For Goodness Snakes asked KTVU.

Gundy packed up his exhibit after presenting his reptiles at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library in downtown San Jose on Saturday, according to The Mercury News.

He then packed up his car across from the library along with the duffel bag containing the reptiles. Per the Mercury News, he placed his “cloth duffel bag with the reptiles into a no-parking zone about 150 feet from his car.”

When he returned to where his car was parked, a minute later, the bag was gone.

“It’s really disappointing. It’s really sad,” Gundy told The Mercury News. “And the concern too is for the animals’ safety — my guess is that they don’t have a clue on how to take care of reptiles.”

In a YouTube video, Gundy asked for the help of the community in locating his reptiles and said that he was very disappointed.

“This happened yesterday -- October 5, on top of everything else which is my birthday,” he said in the video. “I do need your help.”

While he has filed a police report, Gundy said he doesn’t plan on filing charges against the thieves.

“These are animals that I hatched,” Gundy told KTVU. “They are my babies.”