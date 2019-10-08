Student raped girl during the school day in a coach’s office, Oklahoma police say

A student is accused of raping a girl at Putnam City High School in suburban Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, police said. Screengrab from Google.

An Oklahoma high school student is accused of raping a girl in an office while classes were in session last week, media outlets report.

The girl is a team manager at Putnam City High School in suburban Oklahoma City and was preparing for practices in a coach’s office in a locker room when a student texted her to let him in, KWTV reported.

When she did, the student “shut the office door, grabbed her and threw her on the couch,” the Oklahoma City TV station reported.

The girl begged him to stop, but he did not, KOCO reported. She freed herself, ran away and called friends to take her home, KOCO reported.

“Why didn’t you stop,” the girl later texted the student, according to a police report obtained by KOCO.

“I’m sorry,” he replied, KOCO reported.

The girl went to the hospital to be examined, and medical staff said a violent rape occurred, KFOR reported.

During an interview with investigators, the student said he thought the girl was “playing” when she told him to stop, KFOR reported. He said the two had been kissing, KOCO reported.

The student was charged with forcible rape and taken to Oklahoma County jail as a youth offender, KFOR reported.