Lucky Texan just won biggest prize ever paid to a single player in state’s lottery

A lucky Texan just won the biggest prize ever awarded to a single player in the state’s lottery.

A resident in Leander, a city in the Austin metro area, claimed the $227 million jackpot prize for the Mega Millions drawing in late September, according to a lottery news release. The winner is remaining anonymous.

After taxes, the winner will take home just over $157 million.

While two other jackpots in Texas have been larger, this was the biggest prize won by a single player in the state, lottery spokesman Steve Helm told McClatchy news group.

A $330 million Mega Millions jackpot was split by three people in 2007. In 2015, two out-of-state winners split a $500 million Powerball jackpot prize.

The Leander resident bought the winning Quick Pick ticket at the Lakeline Express Mart in Cedar Park for the Sept 24 Mega Millions drawing, according to the news release. The convenience store was awarded a $1 million retailer bonus.

This is the 13th winner of the Mega Millions jackpot in Texas. The most recent in the state was in 2016, officials said.