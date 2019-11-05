National
Man in ‘Ain’t nothing illegal ‘til you get caught’ shirt gets caught, Oklahoma cops say
Oklahoma cops think this burglary suspect should change his T-shirt — especially if he’s going to get caught.
Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputies on patrol for thieves caught two men “red-handed” trying to steal an ATV from a home, according to a news release.
The deputies chased one of the men into the woods, but when they caught up to him, he was pointing a rifle at them, police said. Fortunately, he was taken into custody without anyone getting hurt.
His accomplice was stopped in a stolen SUV just a little while later, police said.
When police went to arrest the man who ran into the woods, they noticed his shirt had an ironic message — given he was in handcuffs.
“Ain’t Nothing Illegal ‘Til You Get Caught!” was printed on the T-shirt.
David Rasmussen, 38, and David Jolly, 50, are charged with 21 crimes in Oklahoma County, police said. Jolly was also wanted on an arrest warrant related to a serious traffic crash in Texas.
