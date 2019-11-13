12-year-old tries carjacking shopper — then two armed men step in, Tennessee cops say

Police say a woman in Tennessee was trying to load groceries in her car when a 12-year-old approached — brandishing a pistol, media outlets report.

The boy demanded her vehicle before he snatchedthe keys from her hands and started to drive away, police say, according to WREG.

But the mid-afternoon carjacking didn’t go as planned.

“Police said two witnesses told them they saw the incident unfold and were able to detain the suspect after one witness pointed his own gun at the suspect and ordered him to show his hands and stop moving,” Fox13 reported.

The episode unfolded around 4 p.m. Tuesday at a Kroger in east Memphis, according to WMC.

Fox13 reported the 12-year-old pointed a silver handgun at the victim and asked for her car, according to police. Someone in the vehicle next to her then tried to intervene.

“The (12-year-old) pointed the gun at the bystander and told them to ‘back off,’” according to the media outlet.

When the child started to drive away, WREG reported, the woman opened the driver-side door and “began struggling with the suspect,” police say.

Two men saw what was happening and stepped in, and one held the child at gunpoint until officers arrived, according to the media outlet. Police reportedly said that man has a valid gun permit.

The 12-year-old was taken into custody and the firearm he used was found at the scene, WMC reported.