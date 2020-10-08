Man trying to resurrect grandmother causes $30,000 in damage to cemetery, TN cops say

Police said a Tennessee man caused nearly $30,000 in damages to a church cemetery because he was trying to resurrect his dead grandmother.

Knoxville officers responded to reports of vandalism on Monday and when they arrived, they noticed broken headstones and “dug up spots on the ground,” WVLT reported.

Deputies said a witness told them a homeless man was damaging the cemetery, according to the media site.

According to deputies, Danny Frazier told them that he damaged the cemetery to try to resurrect his dead grandmother, who was buried at the cemetery, WBIR reported.

Frazier was arrested on Oct. 6 and charged for causing between $10,000 to $60,000 in vandalism, according to inmate records.

Frazier is being held at Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $20,000 bond, according to inmate records.