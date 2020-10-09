‘Glowing blue waves’ reported crashing off Outer Banks at night. What’s causing it?

One of the Outer Banks least talked about phenomena has been brought to light by a photographer who spotted “glowing waves” off Cape Hatteras.

Wes Snyder’s description of the moment is eerie. He was standing on a pitch black beach, photographing the Milky Way, and looked down “to see nothing but beautiful blue waves.”

The fluorescence faded before he could get a good photo, but the haunting scene created an obsession for him. Snyder returned to the same beach — over and over and over — hoping the bioluminescent waves would return.

This week, after two years of failed attempts, Snyder got the photos he hoped for, and they show the waves exactly as he described: Glowing and blue. He shared the photos Thursday on Facebook.

“I was definitely stunned. ... It’s quite an amazing thing to witness,” Snyder said. “It appears that the crashing waves are ‘extra white’ and glowing. It lights up as the waves crash. ... It just stopped me in my tracks and I knew right then that I wanted to capture it.”

The photos were taken off Coquina Beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore and park officials told McClatchy News they were not aware bioluminescent waves were being reported in the area. Officials at nearby Cape Lookout National Seashore said they were also unaware of the waves.

National Park Service officials say such waves have been seen in other parts of the country and are caused by a microscopic plankton that “make their own food using photosynthesis.” Bioluminesence is a byproduct of the process, the NPS says.

“A common name for these organisms is sea sparkle. ... When these organisms are moved by waves or the paddle of a kayak or canoe, the light becomes visible,” the National Park Service reports. “The best times for viewing bioluminescence is in the summer and fall on dark, cloudy nights before the moon has risen or after it sets.”

In 2016, multiple reports of “electric blue” waves were documented along the Outer Banks, which the University of North Carolina’s Coastal Studies Institute credited to a “southeasterly flow of wind and waves that pushed” the plankton farther north than the norm, according to the OuterBanksVoice.com.

Snyder, who has a national following for his Outer Banks images, says the waves are “common knowledge” among locals, but even long-time residents say they can’t predict when and where they will appear. He eventually found photos other people had taken of the waves, adding fuel to his passion to get his own images.

“It seems to be at completely random times,” Snyder told McClatchy News. “To be able to actually get blue waves is quite rare. ... I’ve only been able to capture blue waves a handful of times. The unpredictability of it really makes it hard and challenging. But to me as a photographer, that’s what I live for, and why I love being a photographer.”

Snyder’s photos have generated hundreds of comments in the past day, many people calling the waves “stunning,” “breathtaking” and “pure magic.”

“It’s mind blowing!” Denise N Nixon posted.