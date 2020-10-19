Charlotte Observer Logo
Snake hiding in fish’s mouth prompts warning for anglers to be cautious in Tennessee

A Tennessee man caught this bass, then looked down its throat to see a snake looking back at him, says the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
A Tennessee man caught this bass, then looked down its throat to see a snake looking back at him, says the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency Facebook photo

Wildlife officials in Tennessee posted an odd warning over the weekend for anglers to look before sticking their fingers into a fish’s mouth.

Turns out one man recently caught a fish that had a snake stuck in its throat, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

“It’s almost Halloween and it looks like the year 2020 is playing tricks on us again,” the agency wrote Saturday on Facebook. “Be careful when you reach your hand in a fish’s mouth! You never know what might be in there.”

The post included a photo showing a snake clearly visible deep in the fish’s throat.

Dan Boudrie was identified as the angler, and he was quoted as saying the fish had likely eaten the snake just before he caught it.

“The head was looking at me right before I took this picture,” Boudrie said in the post. “I thought it was cool, but wondered how I would explain to an ER doc that I got bit by a snake from putting my fingers in a fish’s mouth.”

The snake was not venomous. It was identified as a water snake, a species that can grow to a rather intimidating 4.5 feet, the Animal Diversity Web at the University of Michigan reports.

The Faceboo post drew hundreds of shares and comments, including some who noted the fish must have been ravenous if it bit at a lure after eating a snake.

“Well gluttony is a deadly sin after all!” one commenter wrote.

“If I had lipped the fish and then saw the snake, I probably would have thrown the fish, snake and rod and reel across the lake! No pictures!” another posted.

Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
