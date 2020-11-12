‘Bigfoot’ mysteriously reappears along road after eluding California police in search

Bigfoot was found on the side of a road in California — a Bigfoot statue, that is.

A Bigfoot statue was taken Monday from the Bigfoot Discovery Museum in Felton, California, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

“Keep your eyes peeled for Bigfoot,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “No seriously, please be on the lookout for the Bigfoot statue that was stolen from the Bigfoot Museum in Felton this week.”

After days of searching, Bigfoot was found.

The Scotts Valley Police Department found a “suspicious figure” on a road Thursday, and it turned out to be the mysterious creature.

While people who spot Bigfoot typically see a massive creature, the statue is only about 4 feet tall. It’s not lightweight, though. The sheriff’s office said it weighs between 150 and 200 pounds.

“Officers arrived and spotted Bigfoot,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “He was a little banged up but will be returned to his rightful place at the Bigfoot Discovery Museum.”