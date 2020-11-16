Which stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day? Here’s what major retailers have said

Just like that, it’s November — and Thanksgiving is just around the corner.

Several national retailers have said they won’t open on Thanksgiving Day, marking a shift away from kicking off Black Friday sales on the holiday.

Some cited safety precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic, and others have called the closures a way to say thank you to hardworking team members.

But whatever the reason, many major retailers will stay closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

Walmart and Sam’s Club

Walmart and Sam’s Club will both be closed on Thanksgiving Day, the companies said. Both will operate their normal hours on Nov. 25.

Sam’s Club typically closes for the holiday, but Thanksgiving 2020 marks the first time in years that Walmart won’t offer in-store Black Friday deals on Thursday.

Instead, Walmart is stretching its Black Friday offerings through the month of November with its Deals for Days event. Walmart is offering three shopping events over three weekends in November, with the last starting online the day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 25, with new deals added in-store on Black Friday, Nov. 27.

Target

Target will close on Thanksgiving Day in an effort to make the “holiday shopping experience simple, safe and stress-free,” the company said.

The retailer is offering Black Friday deals throughout the month of November. It has enabled contactless payment through the Target app at self checkout, equipped workers with handheld checkout devices to help shoppers skip lines and started offering shopping reservations to reserve your spot if there’s a line outside the store.

Macy’s

The holiday hotspot will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will offer deals online, the company said.

Macy’s Black Friday event is already underway online, and will extend in-store on Black Friday, according to the retailer.

JCPenney

JCPenney will not open on Thanksgiving Day, the company said.

Its Black Friday sale has already kicked off online. JCPenney stores will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, the company said.

Best Buy

The electronics giant will close all of its stores on Thanksgiving Day, the company said.

Best Buy is rolling out its Black Friday sales throughout November, with all deals expected to be live by Nov. 22, USA Today reported.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s stores across the nation will be closed Thanksgiving Day, the company said, citing changing customer preferences during the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer’s Black Friday deals will start on Nov. 22 in-store and online. While stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, they will offer online “Super Deals” that day.

Stores will reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, the company said.

Bath and Body Works

The retailer will stay closed on Thanksgiving, but will offer online deals that day, the company said.

It will have in-store Black Friday deals from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25. Deals will be available both in-store and online on Black Friday, Nov. 27.

Bed Bath and Beyond

The home store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but is marking down one item each day from now until Christmas Eve, the company said.

The retailer will offer online deals on Thanksgiving Day, with in-store price cuts on Black Friday and Saturday.

Costco

The retailer will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, the company said.

Costco’s Black Friday event will start online on Thanksgiving and extend in-store on Black Friday through Nov. 30.

Lowe’s

The home improvement store will be closed on Thanksgiving, the company said.

Lowe’s is offering deals on a wide range of products online and in-store now through December.

Home Depot

In keeping with tradition, Home Depot will not open on Thanksgiving Day, the company said.

Its Black Friday event is already underway in-store and online and will continue through December.

Ulta

The makeup retailer will remain closed on Thanksgiving, the company said. Ulta locations will be open their normal hours on Nov. 25.

Ulta has not yet revealed its Black Friday hours.

Game Stop

Game Stop will not open on Thanksgiving Day but will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, the company said.

The retailer will launch its Black Friday deals online at 8 p.m. CT Nov. 25. The deals will extend in-store from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, the company said.

Footlocker

The shoe giant will remain closed on Thanksgiving, Yahoo reported.

Footlocker said it will offer in-store and online deals on Black Friday.