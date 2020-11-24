Netflix pulls ‘Chappelle’s Show’ from platform at comedian’s request amid pay dispute

Netflix removed “Chappelle’s Show” from its platform early Tuesday, apparently at the request of comedian Dave Chappelle, who has criticized ViacomCBS for licensing the show without paying him.

The 47-year-old comedian, who addressed the issue during a recent appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday explaining that he had asked Netflix to remove the former Comedy Central series.

“People think I made a lot of money from ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ he said in the video. “When I left that show I never got paid. They (ViacomCBS) didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract. But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me.”

“Chapelle’s Show,” which ran from 2003 to 2006, began streaming on Netflix Nov. 1. The streaming service inked a lucrative deal with Chappelle for a series of comedy specials in 2016 but licensed “Chappelle’s Show,” which is owned by ViacomCBS, on a “non-excluisve basis,” according to Deadline Hollywood.

McClatchy News reached out to Netflix for comment and is awaiting response.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.