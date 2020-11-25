National
Alabama coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus, university says
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
The news comes ahead of Crimson Tide’s annual Iron Bowl showdown with Auburn that’s set to take place on Saturday.
“This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19. He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home,” the program said in a statement.
Saban tested positive for the virus before Alabama’s game against Georgia in October, but was asymptomatic, CBS reported.
