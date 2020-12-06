Charlotte Observer Logo
Cars dodge mom carrying baby on California highway as ‘horrified’ drivers call 911

Frantic 911 callers on Saturday afternoon reported a woman carrying an infant walking in traffic on Highway 101 in Mill Valley, authorities in California say.

“Horrified callers told dispatchers the woman was in lanes and that vehicles were slowing and swerving to avoid her,” California Highway Patrol officers wrote on Facebook.

One motorist slowed down to see if he could assist the woman, but she tried to force her way through his passenger-side door, CHP officers reported.

As CHP officers tried to find the woman in the 1:30 p.m. incident, a Mill Valley police officer helped the woman and her child to safety off the freeway, according to the post.

The woman told officers she decided to walk for help after her vehicle broke down on a Highway 101 on-ramp, the Facebook post says. Officers arrested her on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug, and child endangerment.

CHP officers took care of the baby, a 4-month-old girl, until child protective services workers arrived, the post says.

“It goes without saying that this could have ended so tragically,” CHP officers wrote.

