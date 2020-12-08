Search halts for two feared swept away by huge Alaska landslide, officials say

State officials have called off a search for two people who went missing after a massive landslide swept through the area where they lived, according to a news release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

David Simmons, 30, and Jenae Larson, 23, went missing after a major landslide hit Haines on Dec. 2, the release said. Four houses were destroyed and six people were originally missing, although four of them were found safe as of Dec. 3, according to the release.

Nine feet of mud and trees covered the area, the release said. The unstable conditions around the landslide made search efforts difficult and geologists had to be called to assess the risks for rescuers, according to the release.

“Continued rain and the likelihood of additional landslides in the area” forced officials to suspend the search for Simmons and Larson on Dec. 7, the release said. Haines Mayor Douglas Olerud said in a statement that the two are likely deceased, according to Alaska Public Media.

“While we deal with the aftermath of this immense tragedy, we would like to thank all the resources which immediately came to the aid of the Haines Borough,” said Olerud, according to the news outlet.

Widespread damage was caused by dozens of landslides around the area on Dec. 2, with the largest being about 600 feet wide, the Anchorage Daily News reported.