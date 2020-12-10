New Star Wars, Marvel series are coming to Disney Plus. Here’s what to know

Star Wars and Marvel fans have something to celebrate.

Disney on Thursday announced that over the next several years, it will be creating 10 new Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series and lots of new Disney content.

Over the next few years, roughly 10 @Marvel series, 10 @StarWars series, 15 Disney live action, @DisneyAnimation, and @Pixar series, plus 15 all-new Disney live action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features will be released directly on @DisneyPlus. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

“Over the next few years, roughly 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 Disney live action, Disney Animation and Pixar series, plus 15 all-new Disney live action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features will be released directly on Disney Plus,” the company tweeted.

The announcement came during an investor presentation, according to CNet. The new original series are going to premiere on the service every week, according to Variety.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Several original series are already set to premiere on Disney Plus, including Marvel’s “WandaVision” on Jan. 15 and a series about Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Disney Plus has had good success with its current Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” which premiered on Disney Plus last year and has episodes every week.

What the new series will be centered around is a mystery for now, but fans are already rejoicing and speculating.