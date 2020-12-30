Nearly 300,000 infant rompers recalled from Target due to choking hazard, officials say

Cloud Island infant rompers from Target were recalled because it creates choking hazards after snaps fall off, Consumer Product Safety Commission said. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The snaps on a romper for infants are falling off and creating choking hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The Cloud Island infant rompers from Target were recalled, the commission said Wednesday. About 299,000 have been sold.

“The snaps can break or detach from the rompers, posing a choking, laceration and pinching hazards to children,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in the recall notice.

At least 16 people have reported the snaps breaking off from the rompers. In some instances, children were scratched or pinched.

People who bought one of the rompers should take it away from any children and return it to a Target store to get a refund. If the clothing item was bought online, customers can contact Target to get a prepaid return label to ship the romper back to the company, according to the commission.

“This recall includes the Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, and Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers,” the commission said. “The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 12M.”

A product item number is printed on the tag inside the romper. You can check to see if a romper you purchased has been recalled by clicking this link.