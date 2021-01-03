National
Shark seriously injures 68-year-old woman 500 yards from shore, Hawaii officials say
A shark bite Saturday morning seriously injured a woman swimming 500 yards off Anaeho‘omalu Bay on Hawaii, authorities say.
An ocean sports vessel reported hearing cries for help near a channel marker about 600 feet off shore at 8 a.m., the state Department of Land and Natural Resources reported on Facebook.
A tour boat helped rescue the woman, who was taken to a hospital, the department says.
The 68-year-old woman had suffered a serious shark bite to her lower right leg while swimming near Waikoloa Village, The Honolulu Star Advertiser reported.
The size and type of shark involved remain unknown, KHON reported.
A fire department helicopter surveyed the area and did not spot the shark, state officials said. Shark warning signs were placed on nearby beaches.
Comments