KC Chiefs are Super Bowl favorites, according to oddmakers. How do other teams fare?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

It’s been eight years since an NFL team has reached the Super Bowl without a first-round bye, and oddsmakers believe that trend will continue this season.

The top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs (AFC) and Green Bay Packers (NFC) who, thanks to the additional wild-card teams added this season, are the only teams to receive the coveted bye going into the playoffs.

The last team to not earn a bye and advance to the Super Bowl was the Baltimore Ravens in 2012 after going 10-6 during the regular season. The Ravens beat the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII in a game featuring two head coaches who are brothers — John Harbaugh (Ravens) and Jim Harbaugh (49ers and now head coach at the University of Michigan.)

This NFL season has been played against the backdrop of the global coronavirus pandemic, forcing players to miss games and games to be postponed.

But in the end, it was the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs — the defending Super Bowl champs — who finished the regular season at 14-2 after sitting half of their starters in a loss to the Chargers on Sunday, Fox Sports said.

In the NFC, the 13-3 Packers took home a 35-16 win over the Chicago Bears thanks to record-setting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams.

It should be no surprise that the Chiefs and Packers are the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LV, scheduled for Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla.

]Super bowl odds and ends

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel and William Hill Sports Betting. How it works: A +220 wager means a bettor would bet $100 to win $220.

Kansas City Chiefs

Even though the Chiefs won’t find out their opponent until after the wild-card round, head coach Andy Reid and the rest of his coaching staff have indicated that have already starting to lay “the ground work for everybody they could face,” Fox Sports said.

FanDuel: +220

William Hill: +150

Green Bay Packers

Rodgers and Adams are a powerful duo, and Rodgers went the extra mile on Sunday following the Packers win over the Bears by saying the receiver had the greatest season by a WR in Packers history, according to ESPN.

“And I meant it,” Rodgers said according to ESPN. “And it got me emotional and it gets me emotional in this moment. I just have a ton of respect and appreciation for him and what he’s accomplished. It’s been an unbelievable year. He’s just such a special, special player.”

FanDuel: +480

Willam Hill: +450

Buffalo Bills

While the Bills completely annihilated the Miami Dolphins on Sundayin a 56-26 route, they will have their run defense tested in the run-heavy AFC — especially against the Indianapolis Colts, their Saturday opponents who are one of the hottest rushing teams.

FanDuel: +750

William Hill: +700

New Orleans Saints

The Saints are expecting to get receiver Michael Thomas back on the field after being on injured reserve, ESPN says. Running back Alvin Kamara could also potentially return after being on the reserve/COVID-19 list — but he has to pass all the protocols.

FanDuel: +750

William Hill: +750

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tom Brady-led offense had to adjust quickly after receiver Mike Evans went down with a knee injury in the first quarter of the Bucs win over the Atlanta Falcons and adjust they did marvelously thanks to Brady’s relationship with Antonio Brown, SB Nation said.

FanDuel: +1000

William Hill: +1000

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are going into this weekend with a chip on their shoulder — and that chip happens to be the Tennessee Titans, who beat them in the divisional-round game last season. The two teams meet again the the first round.

FanDuel: +1100

William Hill: +1100

Other team odds include:

Seattle Seahawks

FanDuel: +1300

William Hill: +1200

Pittsburgh Steelers

FanDuel: +2000

William Hill: +2000

Tennessee Titans

FanDuel: +2800

William Hill: +3000

Los Angeles Rams

FanDuel: +2900

William Hill: +2800

Indianapolis Colts

FanDuel: +4100

William Hill: +4000

Cleveland Browns

FanDuel: +4800

William Hill: +5000

Chicago Bears

FanDuel: +8500

William Hill: +8000

Washington

FanDuel: +8500

William Hill: +8000