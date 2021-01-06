Airline passenger accused of throwing punches after kids kick seat on Oregon flight

FILE - A line of Spirit Airlines jets sit on the tarmac at the Orlando International Airport Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Spirit Airlines is warning, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, employees that it could furlough up to 30% of its roughly 9,000 workers in October, when federal payroll-help money runs out. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) Associated Press, file

A 29-year-old woman told Oregon police her “first reaction was to fight” after another passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight Sunday refused to stop her kids from kicking her seat.

Daydrena Jaslin Walker-Williams punched the woman two or three times in the face, leaving the mom of two with a bloody lip and a bump on her head, KOIN reported.

“You do what you got to do,” she told police, The Oregonian reported. The altercation took place as passengers retrieved their carry-on luggage after landing in Portland, police say.

Walker-Williams told police she had earlier asked the woman to stop her kids, ages 3 and 7, from kicking the back of her seat, KATU reported. The mother apparently ignored her, then struck her on the shoulder, Walker-Williams said.

But airline crew members told police they did not see the other woman hit Walker-Williams, according to KOIN. They also reported the mother did not fight back when Walker-Williams hit her.

Walker-Williams has been charged with felony assault in the fourth degree and harassment, The Oregonian reported.