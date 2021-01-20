Tom Hanks hosting ‘Celebrating America’ inauguration primetime special. How to watch

FILE Tom Hanks, shown last year at the Oscars, will host a primetime special Wednesday night. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Performances by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks during President Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday were just the beginning of a star-packed day.

The inauguration festivities continue Wednesday night with the primetime special “Celebrating America,” hosted by Tom Hanks. The 90-minute show starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and includes musicians “performing from iconic locations across the country.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote and starred in “Hamilton,” will recite a classic work, according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee. Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons are also scheduled to perform.

Katy Perry later announced her inclusion, Billboard reported, with the special also including a duet by Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard.

Actresses Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria are slotted to present segments throughout the night. They will be joined by the NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, first woman MLB general manager Kim Ng, World Central Kitchen founder Chef José Andrés and labor leader Dolores Huerta.

An inauguration special wouldn’t be complete without Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and they’ll each give remarks during the live show.

“’Celebrating America’ ... will showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild,” the Presidential Inaugural Committee wrote. “The program will feature remarks from President Biden and Vice President Harris and include remarks, performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers, and the American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through crisis.”

The program will be carried live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS, the committee said. It will also be streamed live on PIC’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

Some of Wednesday night’s performers took to social media to share their excitement for the big event.