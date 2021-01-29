Rare ‘hole punch clouds’ spotted over Georgia. Here’s how they form

Several fallstreak holes, or “hole punch clouds,” were spotted across parts of northern Georgia on Friday. Here’s how the rare clouds form. Image courtesy of National Weather Service Atlanta.

Several saucer-shaped formations dotted the skies over north Georgia, giving residents a reason to look up.

Fallstreak holes, also known as “hole punch clouds,” were spotted across the Atlanta metro area and northern parts of the state on Friday, according to 11Alive.

The rare clouds form when “supercooled water droplets” suddenly freeze within mid- to high-level cumulus clouds, according to the National Weather Service. When these ice crystals fall, a giant hole is left behind.

Residents took to social media to share photos of the rare phenomena.

You could also see the fall streak holes from the @weatherchannel @TWCWeatherSTEM pic.twitter.com/ozd96jY1RE — Jessica Arnoldy (@JessicaArnoldy) January 29, 2021

Did y’all see these clouds today? These pics are from John Kelley in Cedartown. These are “hole punch” clouds. #storm11 pic.twitter.com/RschqbkUad — ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) January 29, 2021

Airplanes also play a part in fallstreak formations, meteorologists say.

Passing planes create airflow, which can trigger water droplets to fall below freezing yet remain in liquid form, according to NOAA. However, this can only be achieved at high altitudes and with droplets that have little dust, pollution and other impurities.

As the droplets turn to ice crystals, “they quickly grow [and] begin to fall, leaving a hole behind, which will start to expand outward as surrounding droplets start to freeze as well, similar to a domino effect,” experts say.