‘Don’t hurt my kids.’ Van with children inside taken as dad delivers food, CA cops say

Jeffrey Fang had hopped out of his van for a moment Saturday night to make a DoorDash delivery in San Francisco when someone jumped in and drove off — with his two young kids inside.

“I yelled at him and told him to get out and two of my kids are in the car,” Fang told KGO. “I just want my kids back.”

After an Amber Alert and four-hour search, police found the stolen silver 2014 Honda Odyssey, with Fang’s 1-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter safe inside, at 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“Thank you to the heroic police officers who worked tirelessly to locate the two children,” wrote Deputy Chief David Lazar on Twitter.

Detectives are still looking for the man who stole the van at 8:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Jackson Street in Pacific Heights, the Chronicle reported. The van was found in Bayview Heights.

“Times are hard, if you’re going to have to resort to stealing, that’s a different matter, but please, don’t hurt my kids,” Fang had earlier asked the thief, KGO reported. “Let them return safely back to me and my wife, please.”

The children were checked by medics and returned to their parents, police wrote on Twitter.