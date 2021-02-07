‘Prank’ robbery for YouTube video ends in fatal shooting, Tennessee police say

A 20-year-old was fatally shot during a “prank” robbery in Tennessee on Friday, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was fatally shot in a Tennessee parking lot Friday after a “prank” robbery went wrong, police say.

Timothy Wilks, 20, and a friend were filming the “prank” for a YouTube video and approached a group while wielding butcher knives outside a business in Hermitage, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department wrote in a statement, according to The Nashville Tennessean.

But a 23-year-old in the group said he didn’t know it wasn’t a real robbery, NBC News reports.

David Starnes, Jr. told police when they arrived at the scene that he shot Wilks to defend himself and the people he was with, The Associated Press reports.

No charges had been filed as of Saturday, and the investigation is ongoing, police said, per The Tennessean. No other information was available Sunday.