Bojangles brings back fan-favorite sandwich to menus. Here’s what to know

Bojangles’ fish sandwich returned to menus Monday, Feb. 8, for a limited time. Bojangles/@Bojangles

Good news, Bojangles fans! The chain’s fish sandwich has returned.

Bojangles announced that its fish sandwich, the Bojangler, is back on the menu — and available at participating restaurants starting Monday.

“At Bojangles we’re experts in the art of Southern cooking. So the Bojangler is unlike any other fish sandwich out there ...” Chef Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation, said in a news release. “One bite into this crispy, tasty sandwich will have you hooked.”

The Bojangler features a fried Alaskan Pollock filet dusted with Bojangles’ famous seasoning. It’s topped with a slice of American cheese and tartar sauce.

The sandwich is available by itself or as part of a sandwich combo. It’s also served as a dinner platter which has two fish filets, two sides, a biscuit, tartar sauce and your beverage of choice.

Prices will vary by location, the company said.

The Bojangler will only be around for a limited time, though Bojangles didn’t say how long. You can find your nearest Bojangles here.

To celebrate the sandwich’s return, Bojangles is giving away an Alaskan fishing adventure valued at $5,000.

This includes two round-trip flights to Alaska, a four-night stay and spending money for your trip. You can enter to win here through April 4. Read the full rules and conditions here.

Bojangles was founded in Charlotte and has more than 750 restaurants in 14 states.