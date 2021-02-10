National
McDonald’s bringing back fan-favorite beverage that was removed from menus 4 years ago
Good news, Hi-C fans — McDonald’s is bringing back the beloved beverage to restaurants nationwide.
McDonald’s announced Wednesday that Hi-C Orange Lavaburst is making its permanent return to the fast-food chain.
The beverage will be available at select McDonald’s locations starting in February and arrive at participating locations nationwide by June, the company said in a news release.
Between now and then, McDonald’s has launched the online McFinder tool where you can type in your zip code and find your nearest location serving Hi-C. The tool goes live Feb. 15.
Hi-C’s return marks almost four years since it was removed from menus in 2017 and replaced with Sprite TropicBerry, Business Insider reported.
At the time, fans were bummed.
McDonald’s credits the fans for its return, explaining that the chain received tweets, DMs and petitions to bring back the beverage.
And fans are excited.
Hi-C Orange Lavaburst will be available in-store and for carry-out and delivery through the McDonald’s app and McDelivery.
