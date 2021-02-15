Missing snowboarder found dead in ‘tree well’ at ski resort, Wyoming officials say

A missing snowboarder was found dead in a tree well at a popular Wyoming ski resort, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort said.

A group of friends reported the 27-year-old missing on Sunday, the resort said. Jackson Hole Ski Patrol officials searched the area until dark, but did not find the snowboarder.

The search resumed at 6:30 a.m. Monday with officials from Grand Teton National Park, Teton County Search and Rescue, and the Teton County Sheriff.

Officials found the unresponsive snowboarder in a tree well, the resort said.

“We are saddened to report this fatality, and the staff at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort join me in expressing our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victims,” Mary Kate Buckley, president of the resort, said in a news release.

A tree well is a pit near a tree trunk that gets covered by deep snow, according to New To Ski. Snow builds up near the tree, but the branches keep the snow from condensing.

“Hidden beneath the branches of snow covered trees are deep pockets of air that goes to the base of the trunk,” New To Ski reported. “This tunnel of space is in the shape of a well and it is completely obscured by the snow that has collected above.”

Tree wells are hard to spot, which can make them dangerous. Skiers and snowboarders can fall into the area and get covered in snow and suffocate, according to SnowBrains.

The odds of surviving a “deep snow immersion” are low, according to the National Ski Areas Association.

Skiers and snowboarders who fall into a tree well or are in a snow immersion should yell or whistle to get partners’ attention and try to keep their head above the surface.

“If you become immersed, make a space around your face and protect your airway — resist the urge to struggle,” the National Ski Areas Association said. “It could compromise your airspace and entrap you further.”

If someone in a skiing group goes down, the partner shouldn’t leave to get help. Instead, use a whistle, yell or call ski patrol, officials said. Immediately clear snow from the airway and don’t pull the victim out the way they fell in.