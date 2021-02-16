10-year-old dies after falling through frozen pond near home in Tennessee, police say

A boy died and his sister was injured after they fell into a frozen pond, Tennessee officials say. Photo by Getty Images

A 10-year-old boy died and his 6-year-old sister was injured after falling into a frozen pond in Tennessee, officials said.

Temperatures were in the teens when emergency crews were called on Sunday morning to an area near Millington, northeast of downtown Memphis, multiple news outlets reported.

Officials said the children were outside their home when they plunged into the icy water, according to WMC.

The kids were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets.

Lt. Dallas Wolfe, a spokesperson for the department, said the boy presumably drowned, according to The Commercial Appeal.

The boy’s sister was in critical condition after the incident, the newspaper reported.

“It’s a low probability event with, unfortunately a high consequence and our hearts go out to the family right now,” said Brent Perkins with the Shelby County Fire Department, according to WREG. “So the bottom line is the bodies of water down here normally don’t freeze with enough thickness to support a person on it.”

On Monday, Shelby County deputies warned about potential dangers as water freezes.

“Please be careful around frozen ponds, pools, and lakes,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “The ice is not thick enough to support your weight. Stay safe during these hazardous winter days.”

Temperatures continue to be cold in the Memphis area, which saw a windchill of minus 9 degrees on Tuesday morning. The daytime high was expected to reach 16 degrees, and snow is possible early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency as of Monday night reported two deaths related to the recent winter weather conditions.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for information on Tuesday.