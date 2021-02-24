Man forced to crawl home after thieves steal his wheelchair, California police say

San Francisco Police Department

San Francisco police said they’re searching for four men who allegedly assaulted a man with disabilities and robbed him of his motorized wheelchair.

The victim, a 60-year-old man whose name hasn’t been released to the public, was traveling down the street last Wednesday night when police said four men made comments about his wheelchair.

According to police, one of the men hit the victim in the face and the others dragged him out of the chair and shoved him into the road. One of the men kicked the victim multiple times while another man rode away on the wheelchair.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was able to make it back onto the sidewalk and crawl home, police said.

“The victim crawled quite a distance to contact someone who was able to help him and that’s how we encountered him,” San Francisco police spokesman Robert Rueca told KPIX.

“This report is shocking. It’s definitely shocking for us and we take reports of pretty horrible incidents,” Rueca said.

San Francisco police said they were flagged down by another person about the robbery and are asking for the public’s help about finding the wheelchair and identifying the four thieves.