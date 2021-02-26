National

This historic Silicon Valley estate – 74 acres, 7 homes, gardens – yours for $135M

Historic Green Gables — a serene and ultra-private 74-acre estate in the heart of Silicon Valley with seven private residences among meticulously landscaped gardens — is for sale for $135 million.

In 1911, Mortimer Fleishhacker — a lumber, paper, banking and hydroelectric power entrepreneur who co-founded the Great Western Power Company — created the stunning estate and its renowned gardens on land that is now part of the exclusive Bay Area enclave of Woodside.

The land, located 10 minutes from Palo Alto and Stanford University, is “ideal either as a family compound with its seven separate residences, or as an exclusive corporate retreat,” according to a news release on the listing.

The estate, believed to be the largest tract of privately-owned land for sale in Woodside, comes ready with on-site recreation opportunities. Among the many assets of Green Gables are a historic mansion designed by the Craftsman-era architects Charles and Henry Greene, a majestic Roman pool and tea house, three swimming pools, an ornate edible garden, tennis court and an artist’s studio that was once used by matriarch Bella Gerstle Fleishhacker.

“The undisputed lodestar in luxury real estate is, of course, location,” Dan Conn, CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate, said in a news release. “Green Gables offers a prime expanse of land rivaled by few in the area.”

This estate is co-listed by Compass and Christie’s International Real Estate.

The property, purchased six generations ago, has been held by the same family, the Fleishhackers, Conn said.

“The family has carefully protected and maintained this grand estate ever since, which presents an increasingly rare opportunity to acquire an abundance of land and extended family living spaces in Woodside, Silicon Valley’s wealthiest ZIP code,” he added.

In 2018, the Fleishhacker descendants listed the compound without a price, according to the Wall Street Journal. The family believed the offers that came in were too low, so now they’ve officially listed the home for $135 million, according to Bloomberg.

In all, Green Gables offers 32 bedrooms across its numerous residences.

Here’s a summary of some of the property’s amenities, according to the news release:

Profile Image of David Caraccio
David Caraccio
David Caraccio is a video producer for The Sacramento Bee who was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a graduate of San Diego State University and longtime journalist who has worked for newspapers as a reporter, editor, page designer and digital content producer.
