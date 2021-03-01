Kentucky man vanishes at Grand Canyon, officials say. He’s been missing for a week

John Pennington, a Walton, Kentucky, man, was missing at the Grand Canyon National Park, and a search was underway after his vehicle was found, officials say. Photo from National Park Service.

A Kentucky man is missing at the Grand Canyon National Park, officials say.

John Pennington, a 40-year-old man from Walton, was last known to be on the South Rim of the canyon, officials say.

Pennington abandoned his vehicle at Yaki Point, a scenic overlook in the park, around Feb. 23, officials say.

Pennington may be riding a yellow 2005 Suzuki motorcycle with an Ohio license plate. He’s “believed to be traveling alone,” according to park officials.

A spokesperson for Pennington’s family told ABC News urged anyone with information to provide tips.

“Our thanks and appreciation to the NPS and the local authorities for their efforts,” the spokesperson told ABC News.

News Release: Missing Person Search Initiated at Grand Canyon National Parkhttps://t.co/M6fFbLDI01 pic.twitter.com/7Cu3fjslhS — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) February 28, 2021

Last year, Canadian officials said a man by the same name, age and hometown was caught twice entering the country in violation of COVID-19 border restrictions, McClatchy News reported. He faced a fine up to $750,000.

Pennington appeared in virtual court on Feb. 8 for a hearing in which prosecutors stayed the charges against him, Cochrane Today reported. In a previous court appearance, he denied breaking rules and said he was traveling from Alaska to the U.S., the news outlet reported.