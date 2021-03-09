Burglary ends with trapped teen calling 911 from school ceiling, Mississippi cops say

Mississippi police arrested a 19-year-old who called 911 after getting stuck in the ceiling of an elementary school he was trying to burglarize. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A daring burglary turned into a rescue effort Sunday night when a suspect became “trapped” in a school cafeteria, according to authorities in Mississippi.

Police say Willie Dobbins, 19, dialed 911 and told dispatchers he was dangling from the ceiling inside Frazier Elementary School in Natchez, about 75 miles south of Vicksburg, the Natchez Democrat reported.

Authorities suspect Dobbins was trying to break in through the roof to an area where money is kept, and got stuck.

Police and fire department crews managed to rescue Dobbins, who was subsequently arrested, according to the Associated Press.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Dobbins, who is from Hattiesburg, suffered some scrapes and bruises, according to WLBT.

McClatchy News reached out to police for more information and is awaiting response.

Dobbins remained behind bars at the Adams County Jail on Tuesday on a burglary charge, AP reported.