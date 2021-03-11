Borrowing someone else’s Netflix password? You might be in for a rude awakening

FILE - This Aug. 13, 2020, file photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) AP

Do you happen to be one of those people who “borrows” a friend or family member’s Netflix password? You might not be too thrilled with the streaming service’s test of a new prompt that users may face when they attempt to login:

“If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

Next step, according to GammaWire, will be to prove that you actually own the account by verifying via an email or text code, otherwise, guess what? It’s 30-Day Free Trial time.

“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” a Netflix spokesperson told The Verge.

Naturally, people on social media weren’t thrilled.

Netflix has an option for four TVs to play at the same time and still wants to harp on about people sharing passwords?? https://t.co/ZiNDv3I888 — Nana Love (@jeoneon_nana) March 11, 2021 Netflix is reportedly testing new features that will crackdown on password sharing they about to lose a lot of ppl — J_Smo0ve (@J_Smo0ve247) March 11, 2021 Netflix try so hard to make everyone unsubscribe from them like girl password sharing is yalls foundation pic.twitter.com/4xeGyKEEgp — (@Neptune_Leo22) March 11, 2021 Wow @netflix just now learning that password sharing was crippling its business. You’d think they’d have picked up on that earlier... — CrowdedHead (@CrowdedHead) March 11, 2021 There are numerous new streaming apps and @netflix is attempting to crack down on password sharing. Netflix is about to get a wake call once they try to crack down on this issue. Netflix has gotten worse every year for 4 years. This won't end well. — The Great (phileo)(adelphos) Philosopher (@callitasitis) March 11, 2021 Raising prices, lack of decent content, and now sharing restrictions? The "screen limit" restriction is bad enough, they should've left it at that. So greedy. — Bailey Crawly (@BaileyCrawly) March 11, 2021

“The test, which isn’t specific to any one country for any specific length of time, is also being rolled out to try to better security measures around account protection,” the Verge said. “If there’s a malicious attempt to use an account for which someone may have gained a password through fraudulent methods, they won’t be able to access the account.”

Last October, Netflix announced that they were raising the prices of their plans. Standard plan jumped from $12.99 per month to $13.99 per month. Their premium plan, which offers 4k video and four simultaneous streams, went from $15.99 to $17.99 per month. Their basic plan remained the same at $8.99 per month.