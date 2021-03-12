Announcer uses racial slur as Black players kneel during anthem in Oklahoma, video shows

An announcer for an online broadcast of a girls high school basketball game was caught saying racist comments directed at players after they took a knee during the national anthem. Video screen grab from @coachfparks

An announcer used a racial slur as members of a high school girls basketball team kneeled during the national anthem before a state quarterfinal game in Oklahoma, video shows.

The racist comment, which included profanity, can be heard on a hot microphone before Thursday’s game between Norman and Midwest City high schools in Sapula, Oklahoma, a Tulsa suburb. You can listen to the audio here. As a warning, the video contains graphic language.

Norman Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino described the racial slur as “hate speech” in a statement issued after the incident.

“We condemn and will not tolerate the disgusting words and attitudes of these announcers,” Migliorino said. “This type of hate speech has no place in our society and we are outraged that it would be directed at any human being, and particularly at our students.

“We fully support our students’ right to freedom of expression and our immediate focus is to support these girls and their coaches and families, particularly our Black students and coaching staff. It is tragic that the hard work and skill of this team is being overshadowed by the vile, malignant words of these individuals. We will do everything in our power to support and uplift our team and everyone affected by this incident.”

Norman, which is ranked No. 18 nationally by ESPN, won 53-40 to remained undefeated.

The city’s mayor, Breea Clark took to social media to express her outrage on the incident.

“I am livid and absolutely disgusted about the racist and hateful comments directed towards the young women on the Norman High School basketball team by a game announcer in the live broadcast of last night’s game. These young athletes were simply expressing themselves as hundreds of professional athletes around the nation have done, and no one, let alone a child, deserves to experience this kind of racist and toxic behavior,” Clark said in a statement. “The announcer could’ve stopped with declaring he hoped our team would lose, but instead he went further and decided to use profanity and racist slurs about our children.”

The two announcers, who have not been identified, were working the game for the National Federation of High School Network and the game was livestreamed via Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

OSSAA executive director David Jackson apologized for the incident and said the two announcers were removed in a statement:

“The OSSAA was made aware that some very offensive, inappropriate comments were made during the NFHS livestream broadcast of the quarterfinal state tournament basketball game between the Norman High School and Midwest City girls teams at Sapulpa High School Thursday night.

“On behalf of the NFHS Network and the OSSAA, we sincerely apologize that this happened at one of our events. While we are currently investigating the incident, this crew will not be doing any more games for the remainder of our championships. ... We will make further comments as we finish our investigation.”

The NFHS also issued a statement, saying they were “sickened by the comments” and “firmly condemn racism, hate and discrimination.”

“We sincerely apologize to the students, their families and the entire community for having such ignorant comments expressed during the broadcast. We are aggressively investigating the incident and will ensure that any individuals responsible will have no relationship with the NFHS Network moving forward.,” the statement read.

