Tech security expert uses his skills to torment ex-roommate, Washington officials say

A Seattle cyber security consultant was indicted on cyberstalking charges after he used his computer skills to threaten his former roommate and others. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Washington cyber security expert used his tech skills to harass and threaten a former roommate and authorities in an “extensive campaign” of often profanity-laced messages that went on for more than a year, court documents say.

He eventually worked with other people to conspire and send messages to at least a dozen victims, including an email that threatened to “humiliate, kill and rape” the roommate, a federal indictment states.

Sumit Garg, 31, of Seattle, was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury on multiple felony counts of stalking and cyberstalking, according to a news release from the Justice Department, Western District of Washington.

Garg, who worked as a computer security consultant, initiated the cyberstalking conspiracy in June 2019 against a female roommate known as “Victim-1,” the indictment states.

He lived in a two-bedroom apartment with his wife and the roommate and is accused of sneaking into her bedroom and reading her diary, which contained “intimate details” about her private life and personal relationships.

Garg nicknamed Victim-1 as “Spicy” and sent her many text messages with sexual innuendo, while also telling her he suffered from a disorder that “caused him to have angry verbal outbursts,” the indictment states.

During a dispute with the roommate on June 22, 2019, he had an outburst and later sent her a long email, in which he “apologized for his misconduct and confessed his feelings for Victim-1,” according to the indictment.

Victim-1 had another dispute with Garg over a plan for a friend of hers to visit later that month, which frightened her so much she left the apartment. In early July, she filed for a protection order against Garg and moved out.

On July 19, 2019, Garg signed a settlement in which he “agreed not to engage in any stalking, cyberstalking and physical or electronic surveillance, among other things.”

In November 2020, Garg was charged in King County with felony stalking and cyberstalking related to Victim-1.

But during that same month, authorities said he and others — both known and unknown to the grand jury — began to use phone calls, text messages and social media to harass and threaten the former roommate, her uncle (who is also her attorney), her boyfriend, a Seattle detective investigating the case and a King County prosecutor, among others.

“Garg used his computer skills to try to hide who was sending the threats or making the posts,” the release stated.

Among the accusations made against Garg and/or others he conspired with:

A grand jury indicted Garg on charges of conspiracy to engage in cyberstalking, cyberstalking in violation of a criminal order and cyberstalking. He is being held in the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac and is scheduled to be arraigned March 25.

