TikTok star DoggFace is auctioning longboarding video as NFT. But what’s an NFT?

Idaho’s famous TikTok skateboarder is auctioning his video as an NFT starting Friday. Screen grab courtesy of Ocean Spray's Instagram video

You can buy the video that made an Idaho TikTok star famous this week — but there’s a catch.

Nathan “DoggFace” Apodoca is selling his iconic video as an NFT, or non-fungible token, in an auction starting Friday, his manager told McClatchy News.

An NFT gives the buyer exclusive ownership of something on the internet, according to Insider. People are buying these one-of-a-kind collectibles, which use the same blockchain technology behind cryptocurrency, in hopes that they become invaluable in a digital market, The Verge reported.

The NFT version of the video will look a little different than it did when it went viral. The original TikTok featured Apodoca longboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams’‘ and drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice.

The clip that’s being auctioned isn’t set to music. The bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice is also blurred out.

The auction on the NFT will start Friday on Rariable, a site that auctions NFTs, Apodoca’s manager told McClatchy News. Bidding is set to start at $500,000, according to Insider.

The planned sale is the latest in Apodoca’s internet fame. The world became obsessed with the TikTok star in September after the Idaho Falls native posted the original video of him longboarding to Fleetwood Mac.

In October, he made headlines when Ocean Spray surprised him with a brand-new truck. Then, Apodaca took part in President Joe Biden’s inauguration in the “Parade Across America.”

Apodaca is even part of an exhibit at the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls after he donated a signed bottle of Ocean Spray cran-raspberry juice to the museum.

“Presenting our newest artifact: a bottle of Cran-Raspberry donated and signed by (Museum of Idaho) member Nathan Apodaca (Doggface) and Ocean Spray CEO Tom Hayes,” the museum said in January. “Your #goodvibes are always welcome here.”