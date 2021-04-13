South Carolina singer wows ‘American Idol’ judges with original song, moves to Top 12

Caleb Kennedy performs on ‘American Idol.’ Screengrab from Youtube / American Idol.

South Carolina’s Caleb Kennedy made it through the latest round of cuts Monday night on ‘American Idol,’ and is one of just 12 performers left standing.

After learning America voted him through to the next round, Kennedy kept his usual calm composure, then wowed the judges with his original song ‘Nowhere.’

The Roebuck teen performed ‘Nowhere’ when he first tried out for the show. The country song was catchy but incomplete, and judge Katy Perry encouraged him to pen the rest of the lyrics, saying he had a hit on his hands. He listened.

“I was just sitting at home and figured I’d finish it because she told me to,” Kennedy said, gesturing to Perry.

Monday marked the first time Kennedy, 16, appeared on stage without his guitar and hat, which had quickly become part of his persona. Kennedy belted out the newly completed Nowhere with his mullet flowing free.

“At first I didn’t recognize you because he didn’t have the hat on,” Paula Abdul said. Former judge Abdul filled in for Luke Bryan, who was out after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Now I see the full mullet. I like it,” she said.

Lionel Richie was impressed with Kennedy’s full song.

“You’re going to fool around here and become a great songwriter,” Richie said. “You have come to the point where the artist is coming out of you. I’m so happy for you tonight.”

The next episode of ‘American Idol’ airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT.