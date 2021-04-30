14-year-old driver crashes truck into 9-year-old riding dirt bike, Louisiana cops say

Louisiana authorities say a 14-year-old girl was behind the wheel of a GMC pick-up truck when she crashed into a 9-year-old riding a dirt bike.

A 9-year-old Louisiana boy is recovering after being struck by a pick-up truck — with a 14-year-old driver at the wheel.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened Thursday afternoon near Covington, about 40 miles north of New Orleans.

The 14-year-old girl was driving a 2004 GMC truck when she collided with the boy, who was riding a 2002 Yamaha dirt bike, according to deputies.

The boy “suffered extensive injuries” to at least one of his legs and had to be airlifted to a hospital, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told McClatchy News. The child remained hospitalized in stable condition on Friday.

Authorities said they do not believe the two children knew each other.

Under state law, children must be at least 15 years old and have their learner’s permit to drive a car. A parent, guardian or trusted adult must also be in the car.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.