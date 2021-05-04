‘I thought it was over:’ Pink says her COVID case was so severe she rewrote her will

Pink and son Jameson both had COVID-19 in March 2020. Phil Mccarten/Invision/AP

Pop star Pink revealed details Monday about her 2020 bout with COVID-19, saying she thought she was going to die.

Pink previously said last year battling COVID-19 with her 3-year-old son, Jameson, “was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience” she went through as a mother.

She and Jameson had the virus, but her husband, Carey Hart, and 9-year-old daughter, Willow, did not catch it.

Speaking with iHeartRadio’s Mark Wright Monday, Pink said her case was so bad that she rewrote her will.

“At the point where I thought it was over for us, I called my best friend and I said, ‘I just need you to tell Willow how much I loved her.’ ”

“It was really, really scary and really bad,” she added.

Her bout with the coronavirus led Pink to write her new song, “All I Know So Far.” The song is about communicating what she wants her children to know in case she dies.

“As a parent, you think about, you know, what am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them?” she said. “And are they going to make it in this world, this crazy world that we live in now? And what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I ever get to tell them anything? And so that was kind of this song.”

Pink’s son had the worst of it while they both had the virus, People reported. Her son’s symptoms included a fever for three weeks, diarrhea, constipation and throwing up, and he was pale and lethargic, she said in an Instagram Live video last year, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Pink had trouble breathing while she had COVID-19 and needed a device to help her breathe properly, she said on “The Ellen Show,” according to E Online.

After battling COVID-19, she donated $500,000 each to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia and $500,000 City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.