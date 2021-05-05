Train splits big rig in half during collision in Texas. Take a look at the aftermath

A train collided with a semi in Texas, splitting the big rig in half, police say.

The truck was on railroad tracks Wednesday in Richmond when the train smashed through the trailer hauling cases of water bottles, police say.

A Richmond police officer captured video of the train crashing into the truck that was stuck on the tracks, KHOU reported. A photo shows water bottles and the side of the trailer lodged on the train engine.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA | A Richmond police officer was responding to a call of a big rig stuck on train tracks this morning and captured this on video



— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 5, 2021

Here’s a look at the aftermath.

The collision sent the load of water bottle cases flying in all directions, and the trailer was crumpled.

No one was injured in the collision, police say.

The road was expected to be closed for several hours as crews cleaned up the wreckage.

Richmond is a city of about 12,600 residents southwest of Houston.