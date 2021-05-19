Police officer sexually assaulted 19-year-old woman in bathroom, Texas cops say

A Texas police officer accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman has been arrested, officials say.

The El Paso Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday of Abderrazak Boukhatmi, a 34-year-old who has been with the department for two years. He has been charged with sexual assault.

Officials say he forced a 19-year-old woman to perform oral sex on him Sunday night in an apartment complex’s pool restroom. Boukhatmi was working in an off-duty capacity at the apartment.

Boukhatmi will be booked in the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $45,000 bond, police say.

“Chief Greg Allen wants to assure the public that such an abhorrently shameful act by an individual within the ranks of the police department is intolerable and will be investigated swiftly and thoroughly,” police said in a statement. “Boukhatmi was relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave.”

Boukhatmi was hired in July 2019 and was earning $48,512 annually, KTSM reported.