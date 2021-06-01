Mom fires gun at dog and ricocheting bullet hits her 5-year-old son, Texas police say

A Houston, Texas, mother shooting at a dog with a gun fired a bullet that ricocheted and hit her 5-year-old son, police say.

Angelia Mia Vargas, 24, is accused of shooting three times at the loose dog running across the street Saturday afternoon in Houston, police say. One of the bullets ricocheted and hit the boy in his stomach, police say.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Vargas was accused of firing the shots across a public street in the direction of two occupied homes, police say.

She was charged with deadly conduct.

The dog’s owner was issued a citation for a dog running loose, police say. The dog wasn’t injured in the incident.