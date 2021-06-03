Teens armed with beer put out Arizona wildfire. ‘Just a spur of the moment thing’

Two Arizona teens who encountered a wildfire on their way to work Monday doused it with beer brought by another passer-by. Screengrab from AZ Family video

Heading to work just before dawn Monday, two teens spotted the glow of a wildfire along the Bush Highway north of Mesa, Arizona.

Gabriel Carrillo, 19, and Evelyn Williams, 18, drove to a nearby sheriff’s station to seek help but found no one there, KPNX reported.

“We turned around and took it into our own hands,” Carrillo told AZ Family. “We just used what we had, which was our hands and our feet. We started kicking dirt.”

After about an hour, a man towing a boat stopped to help out — with a cooler full of beer. The three began pouring beer to try to douse the remaining hot spots.

“It was just a spur of the moment thing,” Williams told KPNX.

Hot, dry weather has sparked a number of wildfires in Arizona in recent weeks, KJZZ reported.

The McDonald Tank Fire at Fort Apache has scorched more than 3,500 acres, while the Courthouse Fire near Tonopah has blackened more than 1,000 acres, according to the station.