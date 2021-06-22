Brief glance off road was all it took to cause this gnarly crash, California cops say

A father briefly distracted by his daughter in the back seat crashed on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in California, flipping his car several times. California Highway Patrol

Monday’s frightening crash that flipped a car multiple timeson the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge started innocently enough, California Highway Patrol officers say.

A father briefly glanced at his daughter in the back seat of his Hyundai as he was driving in the eastbound lanes of the bridge near Treasure Island, a CHP post on Facebook said.

When he returned his eyes to the road, he spotted another vehicle merging into his lane in front of him and swerved to avoid hitting it, crashing into a wall and flipping the Hyundai repeatedly.

No other vehicles were involved but the crash closed traffic on the bridge for several hours, CHP officers wrote.

The father and daughter, who were properly restrained with seat belts and a child seat, were unhurt and able to extricate themselves from the Hyundai.

“Always ensure that your buckle up each and every time you get into a vehicle,” officers wrote. “Also ensure any younger occupants are properly restrained within their safety seats as well.”